Curvey actress Destiny Etiko and colleague Jerry Williams have sparked reactions on social media after they were spotted in a video

Williams had arrived at a film location and an overjoyed Etiko went to welcome him but things got weird between the two

The male star had his arms around Etiko and stared at her, as many people flooded the comment section with different reactions

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko knows how to get people’s attention with her curvy shape and it seems she has the same effect on her male colleagues in the movie industry.

Just recently, Etiko shared a video on her Instagram page showing the moment male actor, Jerry Williams, arrived at a location where they were scheduled to shoot.

Actor lustfully stares at Destiny Etiko in video. Photo: @destinyetikoofficial

While the actor was still inside his car, an excited Etiko welcomed him in style and even threw her arms around him for a hug.

The actor, however, couldn’t keep his hands to himself as he had them all over Etiko and stared at her lustfully.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

mz_xsta said:

"Make una enter room."

the_susangabriel said:

"Why's he looking at you like that nau."

yayra_nehssah said:

"The chemistry between these two is beautiful."

fara_by_fancy said:

"U dey give him temptation now."

batsonagatha said:

"This is LOVELY and Love ❤️ my heart melts for you two ❤️."

__elysian._ said:

"Y’all got chemistry and it’s just so sweet ."

gloryjames94 said:

"Hope say another thing no Dey hungry dat brother with dat kind hug oo."

amaka_ijele8 said:

"@officialjerrywilliams y are u looking at her lik dat marry her already nd stop stressing us."

