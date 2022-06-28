Nigerian actress Caroline Danjuma has shared the good news with her fans and followers about her new relationship status

The actress shared a series of photos of her via her page, adding that she said ‘yes to him; while keeping the identity of who she was referring to

This is coming days after Caroline celebrated her 35th birthday as fans and followers pen congratulation messages to her

Nollywood actress Caroline Hutchins Danjuma has stirred relationship rumours online after she made an announcement via her social media timeline.

Caroline, who shared new photos of her dressed in a bridal gown, simply wrote, ‘I said YES to him,’ which has left many speculating she is in a new relationship with an unknown partner.

“When Christ says it is time" - Caroline Danjuma. Credit: @carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

It appears the actress who was once married to a Billionaire businessman, Musa Danjuma, for 9years may have found love again.

The 35 years old actress added in a caption of her post via her IG page:

“When Christ says it is time..”

See the posts below:

Celebrities, fans and followers congratulate Caroline Danjuma

Many of the actress’ colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have stormed her page to congratulate her.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

vickyvicky1235:

"Congratulations darling I love you ❤️."

posh_nuell:

"Woooooooow congratulations my queen ."

sultryestudio:

"Whatttttttt. Congratulations hunbest news today. My fav screen diva is getting married. Your home is blessed already."

chef.muff:

"Still trying to think up what you could have said yes to. I see the ring but I know from rhol that you’re a jewel queen. Still waiting with bated breath but just in case it’s what everyone else thinks then congrats my very beautiful diva. You are a blessed woman."

Caroline Danjuma says God came to her rescue when some people tried to rewrite her story

A former actress Caroline Hutchins Danjuma in a lengthy message via her social media timeline appreciated God and her family members who have been supporting and motivating her.

Caroline described herself as ‘Gods favorite baby’, as she said He has not stopped guiding her.

She went on to drop a shade about some people trying to rewrite her story, but God has always come to her rescue.

