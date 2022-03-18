Nollywood actress Chacha Eke has shared some lovely photos of her and her family in celebration of her husband's birthday today

The actress penned a lengthy message as she recounted all she had been able to achieve with the help of her husband

Reacting to her post, Nollywood stars, as well as her fans and followers, have taken to the comment section to celebrate with her

On Friday, March 18, popular Nigerian actress Chacha Eke took to her Instagram account to share a lovely photo of her family dressed in blue jeans and white as she celebrates her husband and director Austin Faani on his birthday.

Chacha also applauded her husband as she said she was happy to have him in her life.

Actress Chacha Eke celebrates hubby Austin Faani on his birthday. Credit:chachaekefaani

Source: Instagram

She said:

"God is love. He loves me so much he gifted me Austin Faani. Tino, you are a gift that keeps giving. You have given me so much in such a short time. In our 13years of friendship, you’ve taught me resilience. In our 9years of marriage, you’ve taught me essence."

Chacha also revealed her big break in the movie industry came through her husband.

See her post below:

Nollywood stars others react as Chacha Eke celebrates husband on his birthday

Nollywood stars like Mercy Johnson, Uche Ogbodo, Linda Osifo, among others, have taken to the comment section to celebrate with their colleagues.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see the below:

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"simply divine Cha, God bless your home always and Happy Birthday to Oga."

ucheogbodo:

"You are Blessed Cha ."

uchennannanna:

"Happy birthday my guy @austinfaani You and your family is blessed @chachaekefaani ❤️❤️."

lindaosifo:

"Beautiful family Happy Birthday sir ."

mrssugarrr:

"How refreshing, love it all the way to the moon and back ❤️❤️❤️."

peggyovire:

"This is a beautiful write up cha-cha, May Your marriage continue to blossom. Happy birthday to him ."

