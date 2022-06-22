Nollywood actress Regina Daniels shared some mindblowing pictures of her and her son Munir Nwoko

The two, who were styled in a mixture of black and brown outfits, struck a lovely mother and son pose for the camera

The photos have left many of the actress' fans and followers gushing as many took to social media to commend them

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels seems to be more focused on her fashion line lately and has been doing so by sharing some newly designed outfits.

In a recent post via her Instagram page, Regina shared a photo of her and her son Munir, who she had with Nigerian businessman and politician Ned Nwoko, as they posed in matching outfits.

Regina Daniels says style is a way to say who you’re without having to say anything Credit: @reginadanies

The mother of one could be seen rocking a black and orange outfit alongside her son, and they posed for the camera, giving a mother and son vibes.

Sharing the photos, Regina added the caption:

“Style is a way to say who you’re without having to say anything!”

See the photos below:

Fans gush over photos of Regina Daniels and son

Many of the Nollywood actress’ fans and followers have since taken to social media to react to the photos. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mhayvixx:

"Na this kind goals adey find so ❤️."

joangodwins12:

"Moon is so cute ."

sirdominicjr:

"You're the true definition of style, simply put. Much ❤️"

princedesigns02:

"You are doing well ma'am ❤️❤️❤️."

cynth_ia7438:

"Baby number 2 on the way."

Regina Daniel's mum Rita Daniels addresses haters

Nollywood actress and mother to Regina Daniels, Rita Daniels seemed to have had enough of haters as she preached against them on Instagram.

She drew inspiration from Egyptian history and arrived at the conclusion that people shouldn’t be quick to make assumptions about others and harbour hate towards them.

For Rita, hate doesn’t spread from knowledge but always from the ignorance of those who harbour the feeling.

"Hate never spreads through knowledge. It always spreads through ignorance. We talk about ignorance. This is how societies pay the price of ignorance," her message read.

