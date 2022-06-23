Wife of Etim Effiong a popular Nollywood actor, Toyosi Philips got social media buzzing when she talked about women crushing on her husband

The mother of two said she understands that it is showbiz and part of her man's business but a certain incident got to her

She made reference to a moment when an actress kissed her man in a movie and fans reacted differently to the fun video

Toyosi Philips the wife of ace Nollywood actor, Etim Effiong sparked reactions when she spoke about the relationship between her husband and other women crushing on him.

Toyosi during an interview admitted that she is aware that a lot of women out there have their eyes on her man but she understands that it is part of of his work.

Etim Effiong's wife speaks on women crushing on her man. Credit: @The_toyosi

Source: Instagram

During the interview, she was asked that a lot of women have crushes on her man and how did she deal with that.

The mother of two said:

"I know how it feels to crush on someone who is seemingly unattainable, when we are out and people wanted to take pictures I understand it is show biz, I get, I'm relaxed but I get jealous."

She also made reference to a movie where her husband kissed an actress and admitted that the kiss looked so real and she was jealous about it.

Watch the fun interview below:

Nigerians react to Toyosi's video

Social media users have reacted differently to Toyosi's video about women crushing on Etim Effiong.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Just.mma_:

"Wow it’s really not easy and she’s so real about everything she talked about.May God keep you both .❤️❤️❤️PS{I have a crush on him too."

Funlifegram:

"I cannot watch anyone I am STILL with kissing any other person. With which mouth?"

Adorableiphy:

"I can never Marry an actor. No way. E no go work."

Adaure.rtw:

"He is the hottest male actor in Nigeria for me."

Cleopatracedar__:

"Omo marrying an actor is a no for me abeg ,I actually crushed on this guy."

