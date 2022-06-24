A video of popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, having a conversation with her ex-husband, Dean Justin has got a lot of people talking

It appeared the mother of two had visited Dean with their kids and the ex-hubby tried to have a conversation with her

Korra reminded him about not breaking the law because they are not supposed to be talking to each other

The lingering face-off between dancer, Korra Obidi and her ex-husband, Dean Justin, is far from over as the mother of two put him in his place during a recent visit.

A video of the dancer and their first daughter emerged online where the duo visited Dean and he tried to have a conversation with his former wife.

Korra Obidi took her daughter to visit her ex-hubby. Credit: @korraobidi.

Korra who was playing with her daughter reminded him that they are not supposed to be talking. She told him:

"You are not supposed to be speaking to me, you are breaking the law."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Korra and her ex-hubby

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Korra Obidi and her ex-hubby.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Holuwachemmysolah:

"I wonder if she can’t have a life outside social media. Must she record everything ni. E no concern us again."

Melvindollars:

"I prefer Portable's wahala than these two humans."

Mohat_prints_.limited"

"This babe should rest now… Obviously, her husband still loves her."

Leaddyskincare:

"They have children together and he isn’t supposed to speak to her? Is this Ment or Malaria?

Onlyideals:

"The two of you should go and rest we are facing other important issues and trying to get our PVCs."

Korra Obidi's daughter cries for her father

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians took to social media to react to a video of Korra Obidi's daughter, June crying for her dad Justin Dean.

Reacting to the video, many described it as emotional blackmail on Justin as they dragged Korra for making such a video.

This came after Justin had earlier announced he was filing for divorce from the Nigerian dancer.

