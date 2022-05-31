BBNaija Lockdown star Nengi Hampson and Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, have caused a stir on social media

Both celebrities sparked dating rumours online after videos of them together at the club went viral

The videos of Nengi with Burna raised a lot of reactions as some wondered if it was now a crime for two celebrities to party together

BBNaija star Nengi Hampson is once again on the lips of Nigerians over her relationship life after she was spotted with Burna Boy.

In videos making the rounds on social media, the reality show star was seen at a nightclub with the Grammy-winning singer.

Burna Boy was seen dancing and having a good time at the club with Nengi standing closely behind him.

Nengi and Burna Boy were spotted together at a nightclub. Photos: @burnaboygram, @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

Both celebs were captured on camera and the video soon went viral on social media. See some clips below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to videos of Nengi with Burna Boy at the club

Not long after clips of Nengi with Burna Boy made the rounds, internet users had a lot to say about it and the BBN star soon became the top name on the Twitter trends table. Read what some fans had to say about the development below:

Mosicated:

“Nengi and Timini belongs to everybody and belongs to no one.”

Bohrlanle:

“How do you go from Steff to Nengi ‍♀️.”

Preciousdhiva:

“Nengi leave good boy Dey follow bad boys.”

Presh_adaeze40:

“Portable hang in there nengi is waiting for you.”

9.icee:

“Na why she unfollow David because she won follow him opponent no wam sha God go give David new fair babe.”

Abigailcute79:

“Nengi go reach everybody sha.”

Imaginationsstyles:

“Port Harcourt boy can not hangout with a port Harcourt girl??.. I don't see anything here.”

Sexy_pearl_collections:

“National cake.”

Fassycommunications:

“So she can't be in a club same with burna boy?”

Habibat_momodu198:

“Is it a crime to party now? Next please.”

Hmm.

Burna Boy's aide reacts to Stefflon Don's diss track

Steff in response to her ex's hit song, Chop Breakfast dropped a snippet of her version and vowed to tell her own side of the story in the diss track titled First of All.

Burna Boy's aide, King Manny, replied to the rapper's track and referred to it as an attempt to chase clout after four failed trials.

According to him:

“You dropped 4 songs about your side of the story already and nobody cared, now you have sampled him, Congrats you are finally getting your clout, don’t ever say Burna Boy did nothing for you, and he is still doing for you even after almost a year of breaking up.”

Source: Legit.ng