Nollywood actress Onyi Alex has shared her experience with officers of the NDLEA, which she claimed burst into her home

Alex, in a statement, said she was traumatized as they jumped through her fence with no permission from her or a warrant

She alleged they gained entrance into her home and were on their way upstairs before they met her on the staircase and said it was a mere mistake

The actress revealed she would be taking action against the security outfit through a suitable medium.

Nollywood actress Onyii Alex is making headlines after she shared a video of some officers of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) allegedly gaining access to her home without permission or a warrant.

Onyii Alex says her little cousin who was with her was in shock. Credit: @onyiialex

Source: Instagram

Alex, who shared the video via her Instagram account, revealed she was traumatized over the incident as she claimed they had gained entrance into her home.

She said:

“My little niece who saw them jumping through my gate called on my attention before I could even comprehend what was happening they had gained entrance into my kitchen , sitting room and was heading upstairs , I was in shock. I have a baby in my home. My little niece is still startled and In complete shock too.”

The actress added that the officers met her on her staircase and said it was a mere mistake as they saw a man running who jumped into her compound.

She said:

“I kindly asked them to leave my home which they concurred too. I am very devastated. This is definitely not fair. I didnt deserve this unnecessary threat from you @ndlea_nigeria.”

The actress revealed she would be in contact with the security agency through a suitable medium.

See the post below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

chizzyalichi:

"This is not nice, hope u are safe though."

ikogbonna:

"This is totally unacceptable. The disregard and disrespect for citizens is incredibly stupid."

