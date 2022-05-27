Actress Laida Bakare shared a series of videos on her Instagram page as she celebrated her kids on Children’s Day

One of the clips featured a voice-over where she indirectly shaded the fathers of the children b e cause they both wanted her to suffer

e Bakare’s post sparked several reactions from fans and followers as she promised to tell her full story in the nearest future

Nollywood movie star Laide Bakare joined parents around the world to celebrate Children’s Day but she also had something to get off her chest.

The mother of three shared a video filmed in her Lagos residence in which she was spotted having playtime with her two sons.

Actress Laide Bare marks Children's Day. Photo: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

However, the video was accompanied with a voiceover in which a female narrator prayed against enemies and those with bad intentions.

Bakare’s caption easily made it clear that she was making a reference to the fathers of her kids whom she described as “awon ex-hubby isonu”.

The mother of three was once married to Alhaji Mutairu Atanda Orilowo and Olumide Okufulure before both marriages packed up.

She has two sons with Orilowo and a daughter with Okufulure. Sharing the post, she wrote:

"Regardless of Form or content, every message is an expression of a Need,Tomorrow is children's day, can't wait to spoil them silly Awon ex hubby isonu"

See below:

Another video post saw the actress celebrating her children and offering prayers to Allah on their behalves.

See below:

Fans, followers react

engrtimothymoses said:

"Alhaja you don't need all this, we put you in our hearts more than all this nonsense..pls leave them with their wahala, don't let them use distraction move away your Glory from you."

olumi_willie said:

"Do you really need this, just saying, common babes."

tofadefama said:

"May your children grow up with crowning glory and live much longer happily."

iiamsuarez said:

"GOD WILL TAKE CONTROL ❤️."

mrshalimat said:

"Simple word you people will not understand, she said awon ex hubby isonu if u did not get wat she mean, you keep ur mouth close."

Mercy Johnson celebrates Children's Day with lovely video

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson Okojie joined parents around the world to celebrate this year’s edition of Children’s Day.

The actress shared a funny video on her page where she was teasingly offering her children up for job openings.

Mercy accompanied the post with a sweet message as fans and followers joined her in celebrating her kids in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng