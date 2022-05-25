Nollywood veteran Eucharia Anunobi added a new year today, May 25, and it is a big deal for her as she marks it in style

Eucharia shared a photo of her in a red gown as she asked fans and followers to help her thank God for being able to see another year

Many, including celebrities, have stormed social media to send her birthday messages as well as prayers

Veteran actress and woman of God Eucharia Anunobi is in a celebratory mood as she marks her birthday on Wednesday, May 25.

Eucharia shared a photo of herself in a red outfit via her social media timeline as she called on fans to help her thank God as clocks a new age.

Eucharia Anunobi told fans to help her thank God almighty. Credit: @euchariaanunobi

In a post, the actress wrote:

“Behold the terrorist against the kingdom of darkness. And it is my birthday. Help me thank God Almighty.”

See the post below:

Fans send birthday messages to Eucharia Anunobi

Many of her fans and followers, as well as celebrities, have since taken to social media to celebrate with her.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

ebedeloveth:

"Join me to celebrate this beautiful gorgeous amazing strong woman of God!!!!!! God's own diva my sister Nollywood Icon Apostle Eucheria Anunobi Happy birthday sister!!!!! May God continue to bless you now and always Amen I love you Sist."

tee_karto_:

"Happy happiest birthday to you Ma'am. We thank The Almighty Yahweh, for His grace upon your life. May He continue to strengthen and elevate you in every areas of your life in YESHUA's name. Amen."

princessbosslady2:

"Happy birthday ma many more years may God almighty grant you all your heart desire Amen."

