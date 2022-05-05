Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has shared some relationship tips for singles on what to look out for in their partners

Anunobi stated that no one in a relationship should settle for a boring person, urging fans to live life abundantly

Her statement has, however, stirred mixed reactions from her colleagues as well as fans and followers

Veteran actress and minister of God, Eucharia Anunobi, is making headlines over her latest advice in regard to relationships.

The actress said singles should never go into marriage if they find their partner boring to them.

You are to live life abundantly: Eucharia Anunobi. Credit: @euchariaanunobi

Source: Instagram

According to Eucharia, everyone should live life abundantly and not live a contrived life.

Sharing her photo on her social media timeline, the actress wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“If you find him or her boring, don’t settle for them. That will be a disservice to yourself and that other person. You are to live life abundantly, not living a contrived life”.

See the post below:

Mixed reactions as Eucharia Anunobi gives relationship advice

Many of the actress’ colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have taken to the comment section to react to her advice.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

monalisacode:

"Cheiiii but sis.. some of us are boring ooooo I top that list ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️again I am living my life to the fullest God is faithful ."

smartlks:

"Abi and I have them around me.... What should I do ma."

k.ne3l:

"Truly Brilliant I’d say i’m surprised, by I know who you are.."

cliffonyejuruba7:

"Beautiful woman yyyyeeeeaaaahhhh yeah..LOL ❤️ iiiisssseeee!!!!"

victoriaadewole1:

"My beautiful and lovely Queen mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Yul Edochie hints on trouble in first marriage

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie stirred reaction over a statement he made during an Instagram live session.

Yul said many people reacting to his decision to marry a new wife didn’t understand what was happening.

The actor said:

”I don’t blame them, it is the love that they have for me that made them react that way. They don’t know the root for it, there is a reason for it. They don’t live in my house. A man wouldn’t come out to say everything in his home they can insult me but they wouldn’t understand.”

Source: Legit.ng