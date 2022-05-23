Popular actress Iheme Nancy is among a large number of people across the world who have been affected by the bitcoin crash

The actress in a statement said she lost the sum of $7000, which is equivalent to N4.2 million, to bitcoin trading

Nancy begged her fans to come to her rescue for the main time until she is able to get back on her feet

The bitcoin crash continues to affect many people who invested in it across different parts of the world. One of those that have been affected is Nigerian actress Iheme Nancy.

This comes as the actress took to her social media timeline to cry out for help.

Nancy Iheme has cried out for help following the bitcoin crash. Credit: @ihemenancy

Source: Instagram

Nancy revealed that she lost the sum of N4.2 million to bitcoin as she asked fans to come to her rescue.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Someone, please buy me lunch today, my money is really going down on Bitcoin (inserts crying emoji) and my heart is racing… Let me see those that love me. O lost 7k$ (inserts sad emoji)… someone should adopt me… so they can feed me for some time."

See her post below:

Mixed reactions as Nancy Iheme loses N4.2 million to bitcoin crash

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

tudice:

"When you were eating from Bitcoin, did you come here to share lunch? Lol"

mirayor03:

"When una de enjoy ham nko no shout for my head o ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

figure8_official:

"When bitcoin rise again , no one will hear that one."

___soolerym:

"As bitcoin cr#sh everybody dey shout say them get bitcoin ok oh make una adopt her abeg."

anietie_jaga:

"Update don drop ... I know say some simps go don send money."

mko_bank:

"I Don't even want to talk about how much I've lost on this Bitcoin.. grateful for other investment I've made earlier."

Man reveals how he makes N6 million per month from Bitcoin

Emmanuel Akpa is a father who began trading in bitcoin after he lost his construction job.

According to him, the loss of his job threw him off balance and he began to research how to make money and take care of his family after unsuccessfully looking for a job, he told Daily News.

He began trading in Bitcoin in 2017. At first, Akpa said he was afraid as he did not know how he could make money from Bitcoin without in-depth computer skills or a degree in finances.

Source: Legit.ng