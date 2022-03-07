A man who stumbled on Bitcoin after he lost his construction job has shared how he makes money from it without buying

Emmanuel Akpa said he started researching Bitcoin in 2017 and found a Bitcoin Era, a platform that predicts Bitcoin's trajectory

Akpa said Bitcoin is an escape from hard economic times for Nigerians and who are seeking a means of survival

Emmanuel Akpa is a father who began trading in bitcoin after he lost his construction job.

According to him, the loss of his job threw him off balance and he began to research how to make money and take care of his family after unsuccessfully looking for a job, he told Daily News.

He began trading in Bitcoin in 2017. At first, Akpa said he was afraid as he did not know how he could make money from Bitcoin without in-depth computer skills or a degree in finances,

As he continued to dig further he stumbled on an ad that says he could make up to N3.8 million within 24 hours by investing just N95,000 with a system called Bitcoin Era.

He said the platform had some good reviews from top bitcoin traders so felt safe investing in it.

What is the Bitcoin era?

It is an online system that teaches traders how to use internet sites to make money online trading in bitcoin. Bitcoin Era uses revolutionary coding to actually understand and recommend if or not the value of Bitcoin is rising or dropping.

Akpa said after two weeks of trading in with Bitcoin Era, he made over N5 million.

The news jolted him up and he saw how easy it is to make money with Bitcoin.

His success has made him to feature on entrepreneur blogs and other cryptocurrency podcasts.

Akpa said as the harsh economic situation in Nigeria and around the world bites harder, Bitcoin is an escape from poverty and that this is an unprecedented time for Nigerians to make money trading in Bitcoin.

