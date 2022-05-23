Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Erica has made it known publicly that she is very selective about the kind of events she spends money on

A popular Twitter user Sally made a rough breakdown of how much she spends when she wants to attend a typical event and Erica shared her bit

According to the reality star, the only events she spends money on and attends have to be work or for the people she holds dear to her heart

Nigerian celebrities spend a lot of money to look good especially when it comes to attending events that will most likely end up on social media.

For Big Brother Naija star Erica, spending the money isn't a big deal, but she has to spend it on people who are worth it.

Erica says attending celebrity events is a lot of money

Source: Instagram

Two ladies on Twitter opened a conversation about how celebrities and socialites spend a lot of money, especially on aso-ebi.

Chipping in her opinion, Erica pointed out that the amount spent is way more expensive than the ladies painted it and that's why she doesn't bother.

The reality star affirmed that if it's not an event that has to do with work, friends and family members, she won't be present.

In her words:

"When you spend all your money on outings, they will forget about you and move on to the next trending person."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Erica's post

mocheddah:

"I dont buy asoebi. It's a basic rule I learned from my mum. It's an absolute waste of money then, coupled with the high divorce rate nowadays, free me."

ladymacbeth007:

"Even the billionaires are complaining?"

bennysouzamedia:

"You are not obliged to buy any asoebi! The truth is many of you buy it not to offend the celebrants who most likely would NEVER come through for you if you go broke while trying to appear rich!"

anwuli___:

"I have always wondered about the outfits. After the event, what’s next? Sell the baffs? Rewear it? Dash somebody?"

iamdeevynee:

"Asoebi should be scrapped out from events… unless you’re giving it out for free. The sacrifices alone people make in turning up for your events is more than ENOUGH!!!!"

