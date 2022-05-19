A Nigerian lady was blessed on the spot by a white man for offering him help despite that he is a stranger

The man had approached her and begged to be given a dollar to get bread as he had forgotten his wallet at home

Without hesitation, the woman who was in the company of her kids showed kindness and got close to half a million naira

An Igbo woman identified as Ifeoma became the latest beneficiary of philanthropist and content creator Zachery Dereniowski's kindness to random strangers abroad.

This is as he gifted her N415k cash on the spot after faking being needy and forgetting his wallet at home.

The man had approached her and pleaded to be given a dollar to get bread. Photo Credit: @mdmotivator

Source: Instagram

Zachary shared his lovely encounter with the woman on his Instagram page and was hailed by many netizens.

In the short clip he shared, he had accosted the woman and politely requested a dollar stating that he needed to get bread and forgot his wallet at home.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The woman offered to help and he immediately disclosed his identity.

Ifeoma got N415k cash

An intrigued Zachary asked Ifeoma why she offered him help and she replied that giving was her passion and something she loved doing.

Zachary then told her that he had set out that day to bless the first family that'd say yes to him and she happens to be the lucky one.

He interacted with her daughters after handing the stunned woman $1,000 (N415k) cash.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

@finesseyaheart said:

"You never know how a person day is going . So no matter how bad my day is… I always try to brighten someone’s else day."

@buck____29__ said:

"Thank you Jesus she says. Do people truly understand how hard things are? Our once beautiful system has collapsed."

@ope_daking said:

“Be nice to people and love ❤️”. It cost nothing to be nice, I just wish everybody can be nice so we can make the world a better person to live."

@olamideprophyte said:

"Yeah Nigerian are lovely people ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ We love love we are good people. The narration should be corrected. A bad small population of the entire Nigerian population should not condemn the good ones. I think this is the 3rd or 4th video I have watched now featuring Nigerians."

Oyinbo man gifts Nigerian lady N623k for permitting him talk to her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man had given N623k cash to a Nigerian lady for agreeing to allow him to talk to her.

The Oyinbo man approached the lady identified as Jennifer in what appears to be an eatery and introduced himself.

Upon enquiring about her name, he politely asked if he could share his thoughts with her as he was having a bad day.

The young lady named Jennifer consented and he followed up by asking when last she saw her family.

Source: Legit.ng