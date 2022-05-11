Popular Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker, recently caused a buzz after he sent a video message to actress Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin

In the video, Chacha and Vicker were on a movie set and the actor loudly announced that she was his wife and he got her pregnant

The actress quickly responded that it was all in a movie and her husband, Austin, also reacted in Van Vicker’s comment section

Popular Ghanaian movie star, Van Vicker, recently shared a video of himself with Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, on a film set.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the film star shared the video where he was seen sitting beside the ‘heavily pregnant’ Nollywood actress.

Not stopping there, Vicker noted that he was addressing his video to Chacha’s husband, Austin.

Actor Van Vicker tells Chacha Eke's husband that he got her pregnant. Photos: @iam_vanvicker, @austinfaani

The Ghanaian star then went ahead to announce loudly that Chacha is his wife and he got her pregnant and that Austin should deal with it.

He was heard saying:

“Hello everybody, there is one dude I want to speak to personally and his name is Austin and I’m sure you know who you are.

"Welcome, this is my wife and I want you to know. I got her pregnant and we are going to have a child, deal with it dude.”

After every statement made by Van Vicker to the actress’ husband, Chacha Eke interjected and noted that it was only in the movie.

In the caption of the video, the Ghanaian actor wrote:

“We back at it. Meet my pregnant wife @chachaekefaani. @austinfaani how body my guy?”

See the funny clip below:

Chacha Eke’s husband Austin reacts to Van Vicker’s video

The Nollywood actress’ husband, Austin, took to the comment section of Van Vicker’s viral video to echo his wife’s words.

Austin noted that it was only in the movie and he added that he was doing just fine.

In his words:

“In the movie!!!... I’m doing absolutely fine brother.”

See a screenshot of his comment below:

Van Vicker tells Chacha Eke's husband that he got her pregnant. Photo: @iam_vanvicker

Internet users react to Chacha Eke’s husband’s exchange with Van Vicker

Read what Nigerians on social media had to say about Van Vicker’s video below:

Tracy_tenseeeee:

“In the movie baby❤️.”

Its._jannah__:

“Woooww and she look pregnant.”

Nanadwoachrist:

“Who watch more than once.”

Stunningsurprises:

“In the movie o.”

Amy_amy_dn:

“Can I join you??I’ll be the baby.”

Interesting.

Chacha Eke celebrates son on 3rd birthday

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani was excited as her son Awesome clocked 3 years old on May 11.

The movie star, in a statement, revealed the miracle that surrounded the birth of her son.

As expected, every pregnant woman is to go for an ultrasound scan before the birth of their baby. Chacha said when she did hers, the result showed she was carrying a baby girl, however, on delivery day, she gave birth to a baby boy.

