A video of a vibey dad busting some moves on the dance floor at a party has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shared by his daughter Nadine Goulding shows a person inquiring about Mike’s whereabouts before revealing him dancing

The old man’s moves are right on the beat and has amused social media users who cannot stop raving about him

A video of a dad named Mike busting some moves on the dance floor at a party has been going viral online.

The TikTok clip shared by his daughter, Nadine Goulding (@naykes) shows Mike standing by a car with the question: “Where is Mike?”

The video quickly switches to him on the dancefloor as he demonstrates some killer moves along to the beat.

A woman shared a video of her dad taking over the dance floor. Image: @naykes/TikTok

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nadine captioned the funny clip:

“Man I love my dad.”

Social media users were left quite amused and impressed by Mike’s moves, saying he is a whole mood!

Check out the TikTok clip and comments below:

Thabile reacted:

“Chesa Mike.”

Paballo Kgware commented:

“Not him being on beat.”

Michael van Deventer shared:

“The whistle works so well.”

Jessica M responded:

“Dlala wena Mike!”

chiko_xo commented:

“Honestly I’ve hated this trend but this is so good.”

Nandos said:

“Best version of this trend.”

Minenhle reacted:

“Pls Mike is a mood.”

Cute man shows off bare belly, takes on daughter on dance floor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a talented dad and his beautiful daughter have been seen showing off their incredibly great dancing abilities in a viral video.

The video shows the dad without a shirt showing off his belly and swinging it sideways as he danced with his daughter. One thing that is very noticeable in the video is that the man had no clothes on the upper part of his body, making his belly to be fully visible.

The video has attracted heavy views on Instagram where it was posted as many appreciated the duo for their prowess. The nice video also was shared on Tiktok by @phylisia.pali.black and later reposted on Instagram by @nwe.

Source: Legit.ng