Nollywood actress Chacha Eke has shared miraculous details surrounding the birth of her son as he clocks three years old

Chacha shared a lovely video of her and her son as she added that his birth came at a time God knew she needed a son

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to social media to celebrate with her as they send birthday wishes to her son

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani is excited as her son Awesome clocks 3 years old today, May 11.

The actress, in a statement, revealed the miracle that surrounded the birth of her son.

He made an awesome entry into our lives, Chacha Eke says as she celebrates her son at 3. Credit: @chachaekefaani

Source: Instagram

As expected, every pregnant woman is to go for an ultrasound scan before the birth of their baby. Chacha said when she did hers, the result showed she was carrying a baby girl, however, on delivery day, she gave birth to a baby boy.

Sharing a lovely video of her and her son, Chacha wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“3years ago, ultra sound scan revealed I was carrying a baby girl. On the delivery day, this handsome baby boy emerged. My “Chi” knew i needed a Son & miraculously gave me one We named him “AWESOME”. He made an awesome entry into our lives, into our home. His personality is all shades of “Awesomeness”. Happy 3rd Birthday My Son, Awesome Faani. I Love You Lil Man.”

See the post below:

Celebrities send birthday wishes to Chacha Eke’s son as he clocks 3

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

christabelegbenya:

"Happy birthday to your cute son wishing him many more years gud health LLNP Amen ."

lipee35:

"Happy birthday son.... Grow up and excel.... Same way ultra sound scan I did 3times said it was a baby girl but on the day of delivery, my charming prince arrived Nd he's 1month+..... Indeed you cannot choose for God."

Chacha Eke pens sweet message to hubby on birthday

On Friday, March 18, Chacha Eke took to her Instagram account to share a lovely photo of her family dressed in blue jeans and white tops as she celebrated her husband and director Austin Faani on his birthday.

Chacha also applauded her husband as she said she was happy to have him in her life.

She said:

"God is love. He loves me so much he gifted me Austin Faani. Tino, you are a gift that keeps giving. You have given me so much in such a short time. In our 13years of friendship, you’ve taught me resilience. In our 9years of marriage, you’ve taught me essence."

Source: Legit.ng