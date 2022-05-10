Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin may have stirred another round of reactions on social media over the latest post

Judy shared a picture of her and Yul carrying their son as she went on to describe his action as being romantic

The post has, however, left many taking to social media to drag the couple, as many said they were doing too much to get attention

Many Nigerian fans of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife Judy Austin may have to get used to being together despite the drama their relationship has stirred online over the past few days.

In a latest post via her social media timeline, Judy has put her relationship with Yul in the media once again. This time around, she shared a picture of herself and Yul carrying their son.

Fans drag Judy Austin for calling Yul Edochie romantic. Credit: @ijeomadaisy

The actress went on to add a caption where she described Yul as being romantic for carrying their son, a statement that has stirred reactions on social media.

See the post below:

Fans drag Judy Austin for describing Yul Edochie as romantic for carrying their son

Many have taken to social media to react to the post as some said Judy was doing too much to remain relevant.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

waz_posh:

"What's romantic about a man carrying his own son? What's that your unfortunate name again? Please rest..."

duniliecious:

"All this second wife’s be doing too much, make una no worry, breakfast go reach una."

nwababy__:

"Romantic for carrying his child?"

hurnniemix:

"This ones want to trend, they are enjoying the attention."

yeancahbabe:

"Hmmmmm, just feeling for the 1st wife . This woman and mercy Aigbe are just the same , flaunting another person’s husband after forcing them to upgrade your status from side chick to 2nd wife."

Yul Edochie celebrates eldest brother as he bags chieftaincy title in Port Harcourt

Ace movie star Yul was excited about his eldest brother, Leo Edochie after the man bagged a chieftaincy title.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share photos of the new chief and his other brothers as he declared that all of them were in Port Harcourt to witness the moment and support him.

Yul admitted that it was such a memorable moment for them as they all refer to their eldest brother as the Godfather.

Source: Legit.ng