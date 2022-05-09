Nollywood veteran Oga Bello received a brand new SUV from his children as he celebrates his 70th birthday

The video, which was shared by the veteran actor’s son Femi Adebayo, showed the moment he shed tears as he received the keys to the car

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the veteran actor, have since taken to social media to congratulate Oga Bello on the new ride

Yoruba veteran actor Adebayo Salami is the latest owner of a brand new car that came as a gift from his children on his 70th birthday.

One of the veteran actor's sons, Femi Adebayo, revealed he had always known his father to be a disciplinarian but was surprised to see him shed tears as he received the keys to the car when it was presented to him amid cheers and jubilation from those around.

I've always known my dad to be a disciplinarian: Femi Adebayo reacts as Oga Bello shed tears Credit: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, Femi wrote:

“I've always known my Dad to be a disciplinarian ... My Daddy never cries but today, he couldn't hold the emotions... I couldn't also hold mine honestly. I'm so grateful to Almighty God that Daddy could see this day and he made it possible for us to deliver this gift. Happy 70th Daddy, we love you.”

See the post below:

Fans react as Oga Bello goes emotional after receiving car gift

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to social media to congratulate Oga Bello on the new car.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mr_kogberegbe:

"Congratulations to baba, omo a toju eyin ni."

omowunmiajiboye:

"I love you all Omo ase iru e fun eyin naaa lase edumare still your day daddy, we love you."

officialtoyinadewale:

"Wowww am so teary watching this, thanks for being wonderful children, I pray omo atoju eyin na loruko jesu kristi Happy birthday once again Daddy ."

folashadeeey:

"I pray to the almighty Allah that one day I will also gift my parents a car and a house Happy birthday sir!."

Femi Adebayo celebrates dad Oga Bello on 70th birthday

Ace Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo was genuinely grateful that his dad and veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, clocked the landmark age of 70.

Oga Bello hit the age of 70 months after his wife, attained the same age and he staged a star-studded event for her.

Femi shared lovely photos of his celebrant father on his Instagram page and referred to him as his best friend.

Source: Legit.ng