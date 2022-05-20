Maureen Esisi has taken to social media in reaction to the wedding story of her former husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu

The content creator shared a post suggesting that many people have invaded her DMs after the actor shared news of his new union

Esisi also posted a funny meme as many flooded her comment section with different things to say

Content creator Maureen Esisi has given social media observers what they want as she recently took to Instagram in reaction to her ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu’s new marriage.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actor took many by surprise after taking to Instagram with pictures from his traditional wedding ceremony.

Maureen Esisi reacts as ex-hubby Blossom Chukwujekwu marries. Photo: @redvigor/@blossomchukwujekwu

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the news of the union became public, Esisi shared a post suggesting that many people have been sending unsolicited messages to her direct message channel.

"My dms!!! Abeg naaaaaaaa I'm crying," the content creator wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Esisi also posted a meme of a young man laughing hysterically.

See her post below:

Social media users react

symplybimbi said:

"They should leave you alone abeg."

sandulala said:

"I knew Nigerians will not let this matter pass wothout showing themselves‍♀️ e reach to laugh oo #teamred."

beaurybee said:

"What matters is peace of mind at the end of the day✌️love conquers all."

its_mommyfabulous said:

"Laugh ooo my darlingthis one reach to laugh."

egoflo3 said:

"My dear don't mind them,u deserves a real man not your ex who has questionable attitudes. You are finer,funnier,more beautiful, generous and sexier than his new wife.Your boyfriend is a lucky man."

tima_d.e said:

"I was expecting this from you red."

trillionaire.dora said:

"You suppose expect amndi ara ..una go come help red love her life,help her make choices too."

Yul Edochie clamps down on trolls over second wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie said he owes no one any explanation except his first wife, May Edochie, over his decision to marry a second wife.

The actor said he has the right to marry as many wives as he wants as it is his personal life and is no one’s business.

Yul stressed that there are other critical general issues as well as personal issues those dragging him over his decision should focus on.

Source: Legit.ng