Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, better known as Oga Bello, has hit the landmark age of 70, and his son, Femi Adebayo is greatly excited about it

The actor's son took to his Instagram page to share new flawless photos of his beloved dad and showered him with beautiful words on his special day

Femi wished his dad happiness as he referred to him as his best friend and everything anyone could think of

Ace Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo is genuinely grateful that his dad and veteran actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, clocked the landmark age of 70.

Oga Bello hit the age of 70 months after his wife, attained the same age and he staged a star-studded event for her.

Oga Bello celebrates his 70th birthday.

Source: Instagram

Femi shared lovely photos of his celebrant father on his Instagram page and referred to him as his best friend.

He also used some heartwarming words to celebrate Oga Bello:

"My dear dad, today you are 70. I wish you happiness with good health and long life. You have been an amazing best friend, confidant, padi, aproko partner, in short, my everything."

He prayed and thanked the veteran actor for everything he has done. Check out the post below:

The veteran actor also shared a frame-worthy photo to welcome himself to the 7th floor.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians send lovely birthday messages to Oga Bello

Fans and celebrity friends of Femi Adebayo have joined him in celebrating his superstar dad at 70, they showered the celebrant with beautiful words.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kunleafod:

"Happy 70th birthday to you daddy llnp."

Wazeeu23:

"Happy 70th birthday sir. I wish you many happy returns of the day. Long life and prosperity. Allah's rahma on you now and always. Have a fabulous day legend."

Iamnino_b:

"Greatness! More life & prosperity daddy."

Folukedaramolasalako:

"Happy birthday to one of the greatest thespians and veterans of our time ❤️❤️❤️God bless ur new age daddy."

