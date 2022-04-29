Popular Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi clocked a year older on April 28, 2022, and her loved ones made it a memorable occasion

The movie star was treated to a string of lovely surprises from well-wishers who hired praise singers and more

Afolabi was seen shedding tears over the great love she received on her big day and the video has gone viral online

Popular Nigerian actress Kemi Afolabi recently had cause for celebration when she clocked a year older on April 28, 2022, despite her health condition.

The film star’s friends and well-wishers also made sure the day did not pass by unnoticed as they tried to make it a very memorable one for her.

In a video making the rounds online, Afolabi was seen shedding tears after a surprise team that was hired by friends, stormed her home.

Kemi Afolabi sheds tears as friends surprise her with gifts, praise singers on birthday. Photos: @goldmynetv

The team included a talking drummer and a praise singer who celebrated the actress with sweet words rendered in a traditional Yoruba style for her big day.

Afolabi got very emotional at the love she was getting and she was seen shedding tears in the clip. Her friends however gathered around her and gave her a hug.

See the video below:

Internet users react

A number of online users gushed over the touching video and prayed for the actress’ healing considering that she had been diagnosed with Lupus, an incurable disease. Read some of their comments below:

Itz_golden_stlouiz:

“Can’t bliv am shedding tears ooh Allah if truly you’re the God dat own universe and we all in it let miracles happens in dis woman life heal her oh Allah Hajia anotalahi may almighty Allah grant you long life you shall not die but live ….ameen.”

Johnny_west17:

“Una still ring light for surprise ha lol.”

Fowobimorphy:

“We love, we need you, we pray for you you health is sound insha Allah. Amen. You will celebrate 50years, 60years, 70years 80years and more. Insha Allah. Amin .”

Hawtcellency:

“This is emotional. I pray that God's mercy prevail over every reports of death.”

Labosskitchen:

“Happy birthday my beautiful lovely sis .”

Victoria_k._ola:

“Happy birthday many many more years to IJMN amen . Enjoy your day name sake ❤️.”

Avontarkaa:

“The devil will be shamed eventually,you will celebrate more years in PERFECT HEALTH! Amin.”

Kemi Afolabi’s friends send her birthday wishes

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi was in an excited mood as she turned a new age on Thursday, April 28.

The Yoruba actress shared a photo of herself to mark the occasion as she appreciated God for the gift of life.

The actress also shared a video of one of her friends who sent her birthday wishes and prayer from Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Source: Legit.ng