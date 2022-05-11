Popular Nigerian show promoter, Kogbagidi, has reportedly become the owner of a brand new mansion

A video made the rounds online of the beautiful house as fans gushed over the great achievement

Numerous internet users celebrated with the show promoter as they dropped their comments online

Popular Nigerian show promoter, Kogbagidi, recently had fans celebrating with him over his latest feat.

According to reports, the talent manager has just acquired a new mansion in a choice area in the country.

A video also made the rounds of the lovely property as fans gushed over it. In the trending clip, Kogbagidi was seen chilling on the balcony of his new house as he smiled for the camera.

Kogbagidi reportedly buys new mansion. Photos: @kogbagidi, @gossipmilltv

Internet users react to news of Kogbagidi’s new mansion

Not long after news of Kogbagidi’s mansion made the rounds online, curious internet users and fans of the show promoter reacted to it. Read what some of them had to say below:

Pearllyndah:

“Where una dey see this money?”

Iamyetundebakare:

“Toor Congratulations May God bless and crown our efforts .”

Gbemisola_adeyemi20:

“Portable go talk say na him money now .”

Street_soldier11:

“I think potable say he no get money.”

Miiddos:

“Where are they seeing this money .”

Taiwo_sanusii:

“I know portable will have something to say to this congratulations ❤️.”

Official_b4bold:

“Congratulations make Dr zeh no come say nah him borrow ham money ooo I no wan hear justice for anybody.”

Ose__godson:

“So na true portable talk dat time sha, at times people need to be mocked to do the needful .”

Londoners gather round Portable, sing his songs word for word as he performs

Portable enjoyed a great reception from his numerous fans in London.

The Zazu crooner recently took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself and his fans in the United Kingdom.

In the trending clip, Portable was seen heavily surrounded by a large crowd in the city as they waited excitedly for him to perform.

Not long after, the Zazu star gave in and it was followed by cheers of happiness from the crowd. The Londoners also passed the vibe check as they all whipped out their cameras to capture the singer while belting out his lyrics word for word.

