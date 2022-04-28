Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi shared a photo of herself as she marks another birthday as she penned an appreciation to God

The actress also shared a video of one of her Muslim friends making prayer for her from Kabal in Mecca

Many fans and followers also took to her social media page to send prayers to the actress as they celebrate her

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi is in an excited mood as she turned a new age today, Thursday, April 28.

The Yoruba actress shared a photo of herself to mark the occasion as she appreciated God for the gift of life.

Kemi Afolabi shares video of her friend in Mecca. Credit: @kemiafolabiapesin

She wrote:

“Happy birthday to me. I wish myself Oluwakemisola Anotallahi Ajike Afolabi many more years of goodness, good health and wellness, May my story, glory & stardom never become that of yesterday, May I never wear rags as cloths or beg for food before me and my family eat insha Allah.”

The actress also shared a video of one of her friends who sent her birthday wishes and prayer from Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Fans send prayers to Kemi Afolabi as she celebrates her birthday

jideawobona:

"Amin Allahu, Happy birthday sis, wishing you many more years in good health ❤."

iamkemikorede:

"Amin olorun ."

iamadeniyitayo:

"Happy beautiful birthday sis igba odun odunkan ni o. More glorious years ."

ogogotaiwohassan:

"Amin na Yah Allahu."

adesola83

"Happy birthday to you, may this only month take away your sickness and grant you complete shifaa."

aarin4me:

"Happy birthday dear, wishing you many more beautiful and fulfilling years in good health and prosperity.Almighty Allah will perfect all that concerns you ."

adebayo_omolara_ashake:

"Amen na ya Allah and me too may God answer all my secrets prayers too. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MOMMA ❤️."

