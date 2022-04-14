With a few days to this year’s Easter celebration, veteran actress Sola Sobowale has dropped some lovely photos

The actress, who looked gorgeous in a top and trousers, said she was excited ahead of this year’s Easter celebration

Her latest photos have left many of her colleagues as well as fans and followers gushing as many appealed to her to be gentle with them

Popular veteran actress Sola Sobowale is currently in the mood for this year’s Easter celebration.

This comes as the celebrated actress recently took to her Instagram account to share some beautiful photos of herself with a smile all over her face.

Sola Sobowale slays in lovely outfit ahead of Easter celebration. Credit: @solasobowale

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress rocked a top and trousers made from Adire as she said she was excited about this year’s Easter.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote:

“Happy Wednesday. Who is excited for Easter? I know I am.”

See the post below:

Fans gush over Sola Sobowale’s new photos

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the veteran actress, have since taken to the comment section to drop lovely comments.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

k8henshaw:

"Happy Easter ahead Aunty Sola❤️❤️."

obileyeeniola:

"Easy on us OBA."

nikkypearl_bae:

"My beautiful mummy God bless you ma,love u endlessly ❤️❤️."

mhosoonwealthy:

"Na person wey get money Easter dey excite."

jahmoxie:

"You are so beautiful and your energy is wonderful."

symply_boyalistick:

"I am super excited KING."

iamtarrydcxx:

"OBA ❤️royal majesty you look beautiful mami ❤️❤️ @solasobowale."

official_judithodo:

"Always beautiful ma."

akanbi7639:

"Oba toh sure. Salute ma."

