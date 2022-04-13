Nollywood actress Mide Martins had her birthday dinner party on Tuesday, and it was a beautiful scene to behold

This comes as top actors in the movie industry like Adeniyi Johnson, Kemi Korede, Afeez Owo, among others, stormed the event

One of the highlights from the event that has left many laughing was the moment the movie stars started bursting balloons like kids

Nollywood actress Mide Martins marked her birthday on Tuesday, April 12, and she took to her social media timeline to share some lovely photoshoots to mark the occasion.

The actress also organised a dinner party last night, which was attended by some of her colleagues in the industry like Adeniyi Johnson, Kemi Korede and others.

Adeniyi Johnson, Kemi Korede, Others get playful at Mide Martin’s birthday party. Credit: @papashoww @mydemartins

Source: Instagram

Every movie star who attended the event expressed their excitement to be there, which was visible the moment they began bursting balloons at the events like kids.

See the post below:

So much fun at Mide’s birthday

Fans and followers of the movie stars have since taken to social media to react, as many were happy to see the show of love at the event.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamkemikorede:

"Much fun here ."

adeniyijohnson:

"Fun makes like long abeg ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

oloko.aminat:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️more life ma, with massive grace insha Allah."

jesulobaventure:

" Happy 40th birthday to u mama age gracefully ."

shakur.movie1:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️HBD to you my sister longlife and prosperity more money more blessings and more achievement inshaalau keep shining jooo forever."

adekunle1949:

" happy birthday my love sister."

cakestrish:

"See as I was laughing like mumu."

heissamkid21:

"Happy birthday ma we love you so much ma."

sb_gold_comedytruetalk:

"Me myself he dey sweet me ,see me laughing like mumu ."

itz_empress_01's profile picture:

"Things I love to do at birthdays."

Afeez Owo and Mide Martins dress like newly wedded couple for birthday shoot

It is rare to see couples whose birthdays fall in the same months and are only separated by a few hours.

After Nollywood actress Mide Martins marked her birthday on Tuesday, April 12, she took to social media to share some lovely photos of her and her husband Afeez Owo, whose birthday falls on Wednesday, April 13.

The theme of their photoshoot has left many gushing as they dressed in similar outfits to newly wedded couples.

