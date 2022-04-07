Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli, in a recent statement, has come for those who use social media to attack others

The actress said instead of trolling others, they can use it to create wealth for themselves by using their data for better things

Despite the good nature of the advice, some Nigerians have taken to social media to fire back at her as they asked if she was the one paying for their data

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has drawn attention to herself after trying to advise those who use social media to troll and attack others.

Omoni said it would be better for them to venture into something profitable rather than waste their time to troll others and, in the process, their data.

Omoni Oboli motivates trolls on positive use of social media. Credit: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

The concerned actress went on to motivate them that they were not too young to be wealthy as people in the same age bracket were becoming millionaires in dollars.

She added that being a troll on social media doesn't mean one is woke.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Omoni's post

Omoni Oboli's statement didn't sit down well with some Nigerians who asked her if she was the one footing the money for their data.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

soteriastarr:

"Aunty na your data e be?"

blings_by_temmy:

"Na ur money dem Dey waste??dem don win ur giveaway bfr???u dash them money bfrfunny enough is some of this people get money pass una.celebrity no mean wealthy .rest."

viks_signature:

"And she is right, use your time wisely."

joanodenu:

"Some people are born to troll for life nothing u say will change their mind."

__winnie05:

"No be you go tell people wetin to use their data do, when no be you sub for them until y'all stop washing your dirty linens in public! It's called comment section for a reason. You don't post your personal life online & expect people not to comment when be say you no off your comment section mad sets...."

Bimbo Oshin celebrates her first child on his birthday

Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin was in a celebratory mood on Wednesday, April 6, when she took to her IG page to share some photos of her first child and son Segun as he added a new year.

In a birthday message to her son, the actress said watching him grow has been the most amazing part of her life.

The veteran actress also shared photos of her lookalike daughter.

Source: Legit.ng