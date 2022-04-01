Social media users were thrown into huge mourning after the announcement of the sudden death of popular Nollywood comedian, Dejo Tunfulu

One of Dejo's colleagues, Kunle Afod made the announcement by sharing his video on Instagram and expressing shock over the death

Nigerians couldn't believe the news because it fell on April 1, as many believe it is too expensive a joke to use as April fool

Ace Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod stirred reactions when he announced that his colleague, Dejo Tunfulu is dead.

The actor took to his verified Instagram page to announce that the comedian died not too long ago and expressed how sad he was about his sudden death.

Dejo Tunfulu has been reported dead. Credit: @dejomania

Source: Instagram

Kunle captioned the post on Instagram:

"You posted this few days ago Dejo HaaaaaaaaaThis is so sad PressyTunfuluDaddy Junior. Still can’t believe this."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to news of Dejo Tunfulu's death

Social media users have reacted differently to the news of Dejo's untimely death, while some of them sent their condolence messages, others feel it is too expensive to be an April fool's joke. They trooped to Kunle's page to share their condolences.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ayomitunde_27:

"What happened baba afod ...God abeg oooo."

Officialomoborty:

"Nooooooooooooooo this can’t be o haaaa Jesu mi o."

__b_i_s_o_l_a:

"May his soul Rest In perfect peace."

Official_holusam_:

"What’s wrong with him boss."

Adukeade04192019:

"hmmmm another talent waste may his gentle soul rest in peace."

Officialbentleylove:

"Which kind April Fool be this abeg, it can't be true."

Fyibrahima:

"If na April fool stop am."

Kamo_egba:

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace good night legend."

