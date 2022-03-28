The Nigerian entertainment industry is thrown into mourning after it lost one of its own, Chinedu Nwadike

Chinedu is a gospel singer who battled blood cancer before he later succumb to it on Sunday, March 2022, in Abuja

Social media users have sent their condolences to the families of the deceased and wished him eternal rest

A popular gospel musician Chinedu Nwadike succumbs to cancer after recovering from kidney disease not too long ago.

Chinedu was reportedly confirmed dead on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at an Abuja hospital where he was receiving treatments for the disease

According to several reports, the God of Vengeance crooner recently recovered from a severe kidney disease before being diagnosed with blood cancer that eventually took his life.

Chinedu Nwadike is dead. Credit: @miracic_ @yuledochie

It was also gathered that the father of three only a few weeks ago publicly solicited financial support that will aid his travel to India for proper treatment of his blood cancer.

Reports also have it that he was on the brink of finalising the India trip after responding well to treatment before the disease took his life

A number of Nigerian celebrities and social media users have sent their condolences to his fmily.

Check out Yul Edochie's post about him below:

Condolence messages

Nigerian social media users have sent different condolence messages to the families of the late singer and wished him eternal rest.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Dear_enayi:

"Oh Jesus!! This dude with an angelic voice. RIP sir."

Amina_minaah:

"I hope the person that said he was lying to raise funds is happy now. Rest in peace."

Prankhottie:

"May we not be a victim of cancer and kidney patient. May God console the family we lost a great voice."

Beautifulbubes:

"Honestly it's really painful. Rip bro. I sent in my little so your life can be saved. God knows why it happened. May your family be consoled."

Trusted_man999:

"My heart is broke but I don't know what to say God knows the best rest well bro."

Source: Legit.ng