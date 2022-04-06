Veteran actor Remi Shitta-Bey has disclosed that he witnessed the final moments of his colleague Dejo Tunfulu

The entertainer while talking to journalists insisted that negligence from the general hospital played a role in Dejo’s untimely death

According to him, there was a lot of delay in the treatment of the comic actor and he would have survived if he was in a hospital outside the country

Popular Nollywood actor Remi Shitta-Bey has insisted that the general hospital in Ikorodu had a part to play in the demise of comic actor Kunle Adetokunbo better known as Dejo Tunfulu.

During a chat with Citypeopletv, the veteran entertainer blamed the untimely death of the actor on negligence on the part of the hospital.

Remi Shitta-Bey blames hospital for Dejo Tunfulu's death Photo: @dejomania/@citypeopletv

Source: Instagram

Shitta-Bey made a reference to how he receives treatment from hospitals abroad while noting that Dejo shouldn’t have lost his life to severe malaria.

According to the actor, if the medical officers had swiftly attended to Dejo without people having to beg them, he would have stood a fighting chance.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He went on to plead with the government to intervene in the health sector and intensify efforts in ensuring the safety of the lives of citizens.

In a different portion of the video, Shitta-Bey mentioned how he was in the hospital with Dejo a day before his demise.

He equally mentioned how they had attended Bola Tinubu's birthday just days before.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

oluwagbemisolaly said:

"U are right, ikorodu general hospital shouldn't be called a hospital but a killing centre. The nurses and doctors are very heartless, dey don't have human feelings at all."

adunolapeters said:

"General hospital ikorodu on this table. They are so Careless with people's life. They don't value people's lives. Very heartless set of Nurses and Doctors."

tolafaith said:

"I can imagine the kind of monster and beast that are on the line of care of people's lives, den plenty for Nigerian hospital."

kingmedal1 said:

"Same way they did to Dayo Kujore."

Toyin Abraham, Biodun Okeowo, others mourn Dejo on social media

Legit.ng reported that movie stars like Biodun Okeowo, Kunle Afod, among others broke down following the death of veteran actor Dejo Tunfulu.

Okeowo, in a post via her social media page, said her heart was shattered as she put on hold every other post she had wanted to share with her followers.

This came after the report went viral that the veteran actor was dead, with many of his fans paying their last respect to the actor.

Source: Legit.ng