A video showing the facial reaction of Nollywood actress Annie Idbia has sparked hilarious reactions on social media

The video, which was taken during a safari, showed Annie, Swanky and other people as they took a view of the animals

However, when a lion threatened to attack, Annie was seen in the video begging to leave the scene immediate

Popular actress and wife to Nigerian music icon 2Baba, Annie Idibia, is making headlines after a video of her on safari with top fashion designer Swanky Jerry went viral.

Annie, seated beside Swanky and two other people in a touring car during a safari in South Africa, could not hide her fears when a lion threatened to attack them.

Annie Idibia begs driver to go after a lion threatens to attack. Credit: @Annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

The actress could be heard begging to leave the spot immediately. Reacting to the video Annie said they were too close to the lion for her comfort.

Swanky was also heard begging the driver to let them leave.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the video below:

Hillarious reactions as Annie Idibia begs as a lion threatens to attack

Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to react to the video as they pointed out Annie's facial reaction when the lion threatened to attack.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

comedianebiye:

"Lion wey don die , na person wear that mascot Abeg ."

ruggedybaba

" even zoo I no gree go, e come be open car safari things? NEEEEEEEVER!!!!"

mh_andy_"

"Swanky said “ I carry someone wife come” . Was so funny."

nancy_flexy:

"Me I nor they like this kind adventure ."

kyenpiya:

"I no dey like this kind ruff play jor ."

rich___kinging:

"Nobody won die but dem won go heaven ."

oluwatoyosilovett:

"That part killed me....girl is too real."

adebayo_gracey:

"Abeg let's go , I no dey for all this kind adventures ... I love her."

shakar_el:

"Why Annie no go fear lol… tunde u sef go fear well well lol."

Annie Idibia and 2Baba take a stroll

Nigerian veteran singer and songwriter, Innocent idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, shared some lovey-dovey moments between him and his wife, Annie Idibia.

2Baba, in some videos he shared via his Instastory, was seen taking a stroll with Annie by his side in their estate as the two were full of smiles, which showed they were enjoying each other's company.

The veteran singer shared a photo of Annie as he called her his African Queen.

Source: Legit.ng