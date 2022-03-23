Popular talent manager Jada Pollock has been involved in an argument with a Twitter user over music star Wizkid

Jada in a tweet revealed she loved watching Wizkid work hard, the Twitter user reacted saying it was because she does not have a job

The talent manager who was not ready to let it slide fired back as she prayed to God to grant the troll sense

A drama unfolded on popular microblog Twitter following an exchange between popular talent manager and Wizkid's baby mama Jada Pollock and a troll.

It all started after Jada shared a tweet in which she revealed she love seeing Nigerian music star Wizkid work hard.

Jada Pollock drags Troll who said she doesn't have a job Credit: @jada_3p @biglewiz

Source: Twitter

Reacting to her tweet, one Twitter user identified with the username @Biglewiz stressed that it was because she doesn't have a job.

See the exchange below:

Jada, however, was not ready to let it slide as she fired back at the troll while describing him as the most foolish person on the internet.

She wrote:

"You must be the most foolish person online. May God bless you with some sense."

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Jada exchanges words with troll

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

LAyemiayinLa:

"Sadly one of the bad energies you always talk about."

OlaRae01:

"Actually he is not a bad energy Sirr, No open mouth wah decide anything."

Ogis_snz:

"Omo I love this energy! Jada give dem as e dey hot we dey ur back!"

IDGAfelicia:

"Jadesola loud am bestie!! That guy is werey af, no mind am babe best manager in the game!"

kiddomizzy:

"Yes you’re right ma’m he won the award last year."

kingjaykel:

"Jada no be oyibo oo. Full time area."

phreshtizz:

"Jada na Full FC, Na only Wizzy quiet, The rest of us like violence."

