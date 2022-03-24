Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has shared a video of her showing some dance steps alongside her husband MC Fish

The video showed MC Fish doing everything possible to make his wife get the dance steps, but it appeared it was not just for her

Sharing the video, the movie star advised her fans and followers about marriage as she told them to marry a playmate

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and are husband, MC Fish, have gotten many of their followers talking after sharing a video of them dancing.

Anita, in the video, could be seen taking some dance lessons from MC Fish on how to dance to trending songs Zazu Zeh and Warisi.

Anita Joseph says marriage is sweeter with a playmate. Credit: @motherhenanita

Source: Instagram

MC Fish did all he could to make Anita get the dance step, but she could not get it right.

Sharing the video, Anita urged her followers to marry a playmate so that they could enjoy their marriage.

She wrote:

"Still our bday week Get you a play mate it makes marriage sweeter kpichicom !!@realmcfish OBI M Pappy Nkem."

See the video below:

Fans react as Anita Joseph takes dance lessons from MC Fish

janemena:

"Love your shirt."

bomsexy1:

"U say na Agbero people dance."

i_am_rosyboo:

"mylove for you is genuine biko! Owugini na afio."

ijay_emarh:

"Na you be just natural remedy to cure boredomness."

realpreshchinah.o:

" mama leeme oo as for this dance aswear no be here... have been learning this dance for 1month now Abeg tiktok is not my calling make I no go break neck,hand or leg mbok."

ogechiezekulie:

"Ala se ju,wait make teacher teach u NA."

mi_cutee:

"Couples made in heaven ❤️ me I go fit laugh o so dat the soup fit touch my mouth ."

nwa_oma82:

"you and this your baby will not keep personHappy birthday to your peaceful place."

jennyscourture:

"abeg leave that tin."

Anita Joseph says she never imagine marrying a Yoruba man

Curvy Nollywood actress Anita Joseph said she never knew she would end up with a Yoruba man as a husband because she believes they are too 'loud'.

The Anambra State indigene who has been married to celebrity hype man, Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish for two years is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, March 22.

While Mrs Olagunju and her celebrity friends are all over social media celebrating MC Fish, she had an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on her love story.

Source: Legit.ng