The Nigerian entertainment industry appears to have been very good to a number of female celebrities

Some of these top female stars have continued to glow and look fabulous despite being in their 50s

Legit.ng has now shone the spotlight on some of the female celebrities who fall into this category

A number of Nigerian celebrities are regarded as role models by their fans for many different reasons.

Sometimes, they get this great love from people because of their poise, elegance and good looks among other things.

In some cases, fans have been able to witness these stars grow in the industry after so many years and still maintaining their youthfulness and good looks.

Some Nigerian female celebrities in their 50s still look like they are in their 20s. Photos: @faithiawilliams, @k8henshaw, @iamlillianbach

It is usually surprising and worth celebrating to see some female celebrities who are in their 50s but look way younger than their ages.

Today, Legit.ng will shine a spotlight on some beautiful and young-looking female stars who are in their 50s. See below:

1. Lepa Shandy, 51:

This veteran Nollywood actress with real name, Folashade Omoniyi, still looks as good as she did many years ago despite being 51. Fans are no doubt in awe of her appearance.

2. Faithia Williams, 53:

This top Nollywood actress and mother of two can pass off for a woman in her 20s despite being 53. Many people are not oblivious of her good looks and she once recounted how young men approach her without having an idea of how old she is.

3. Kate Henshaw, 50:

This top Nollywood actress is a great advocate for melanin skin seeing how she has maintained her good looks after so many years. Her love for fitness has also helped and she is arguably one of the most beautiful stars in the country.

4. Lilian Bach, 51:

This veteran Nollywood actress is still a beauty to behold even in her 50s. She has maintained her good looks over the years and fans are still in awe of her.

5. Bukky Wright, 54:

This veteran actress is still a yummy mummy who undoubtedly gets heads to turn despite her age of 54. She is one star who looks half her age.

These beautiful Nollywood stars might be in their 50s but they no doubt look like they are very young ladies and fans can't seem to get enough of them.

Source: Legit.ng