Nollywood actress Faithia Williams’ recently clocked a new age and hosted a birthday party for her friends and colleagues

The event was reportedly a costume party and numerous celebrity guests turned up in different interesting outfits

Toyin Abraham, 9ice, Femi Branch, Eniola Badmus, Eniola Ajao and more were some of the celebrities who stormed the occasion

Popular Nigerian actress, Faithia Williams had a memorable time on February 5, 2022, when she hosted guests at her birthday party.

The movie star who clocked a new age on the said date threw a big costume party and it was well attended by her celebrity colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Nigerian celebs storm Faithia Williams' birthday party. Photos: @goldmynetv

Source: UGC

Faithia appeared to have the most impressive costume for the night with her Egyptian queen outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Other celebrity guests at the event did not seem to match Faithia’s costume energy as many of them rocked regular outfits. A few of them however fit the brief and made attempts at wearing different kinds of costumes.

Faithia’s party was graced by guests such as Bimbo Thomas, Femi Branch, Sam Olatunji, Toyin Abraham and her hubby Kolawole Ajeyemi, Eniola Badmus, Eniola Ajao, to mention a few.

See some videos below:

Bimbo Thomas and other stars at the event:

Toyin Abraham arrives with her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi:

Actor Femi Branch and singer 9ice turn up for Faithia:

Guests gather and make cash rain on Faithia:

Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham digging it down with the celebrant:

Other celebrity guests grace occassion:

Nice one.

Olamide, Zlatan, others storm Eniola Badmus’ all-white party

On February 3, 2022, Eniola Badmus held an all-white party at a club in Victoria Island, Lagos, and a number of top Nigerian celebrities graced the occasion.

Just like the theme of the event stated, numerous guests turned up in beautiful white outfits. However, just as is expected with Nigerian parties, not all guests fit the brief as some of them freestyled with their outfits and rocked different colours other than white.

Top Nigerian celebrities ranging from musicians, dancers and social media infulencers partied hard with Eniola Badmus. Some of the popular faces of guests at the party includes Olamide, Zlatan Ibile, Poco Lee, Wande Coal, Portable and more.

Source: Legit.ng