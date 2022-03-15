Looking good is good business and a lot of Nigerian celebrities seem to be very aware of this, considering how they spare no expense when it comes to their appearance.

Many top celebs in the country have been known to go for popular designer outfits, custom made attires and more. However, looking good is beyond just the clothes and a great smile can take them very far.

A number of Nigerian celebrities have gone under procedure to make their smiles look sparkling. Some of them even spend huge amounts to fix their teeth abroad.

Top Nigerian celebs who had their teeth fixed. Photos: @theunstoppabletoyinlawani, @davido, @iyaboojofespris.

Sometimes, these celebs do not wait for any major damage to be done to their dentition before taking steps to make it better and it appears to have become a trend among them.

Today, Legit.ng will be shining the spotlight on some Nigerian stars who got their teeth fixed on their journey to sporting a million dollar smile.

1. Toyin Lawani:

This Nigerian celebrity stylist made sure to carry fans along on her journey to having a lovely smile. Lawani travelled abroad to get her teeth fixed.

2. Toke Makinwa:

Nigeria’s resident baby girl for life, Toke, can also not be found slacking when it comes to spending huge amounts on her looks. The media personality also debuted her sparkling smile on social media after fixing her teeth.

3. Davido:

This top Nigerian singer recently traveled abroad to revamp his dentition. The Risky crooner has been known to share his daily activities with fans online and he made sure to carry them along as he had his teeth fixed.

4. Ka3na:

This BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star never misses any opportunity to tell fans that she is the boss lady. A boss lady has to have a lovely smile and Ka3na also jumped on the bandwagon and got her teeth fixed.

5. Nengi:

BBN Shine Ya Eye star Nengi raised a lot of questions from fans over her sparkling white teeth while she was on the reality show. She later admitted that she had veneers fixed.

6. Iyabo Ojo:

This popular Nollywood actress is no doubt a fashionista and she recently also had her teeth fixed abroad.

7. Pere:

This is another BBN star who spent a lot of money on his smile. The young man’s sparkling white teeth was later discovered to have been done by dentists. A photo also made the rounds showing the state of Pere’s teeth before he got them fixed.

8. Burna Boy:

The self-styled African Giant never misses an opportunity to smile and show off his sparkling white set of teeth.

These Nigerian celebrities continue to serve as role models to fans and it will come as no surprise if regular people start to spend fortunes on making their smiles more beautiful.

