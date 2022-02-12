Top music stars Teni, Wande Coal among others made appearances at the Lagos City Marathon event on Saturday, February 12

A video making the round son social media captured the moment a male fan got emotional on stage after meeting Teni

The Billionaire crooner was touched by the display and she instructed the young man to go and collect the sum of N500k from one of her team members

Another edition of the Lagos City Marathon went down on Saturday, February 12, and residents of the city weren’t the only ones who showed up at the event.

After the sporting activities had been concluded, music stars Teni, Wandel Coal, Zlatan Ibile took turns to grace the stage and entertain people with their performances.

Lagos Marathon: Teni gifts fan free N500k.

Interestingly, Teni’s performance had a heart-touching twist to it. A video making the rounds online captured the moment a fan got emotional while on stage with the billionaire crooner.

Teni who appeared touched by the young man immediately instructed him to approach her team members for the sum of N500k.

The singer’s free cash gift to the fan sent members of the audience wild with excitement. Watch the clip below:

Reactions

One social media user who was moved by Teni's gesture wrote:

"Teni dey give pple money Abeg."

Another fan of the singer simply hailed her. He wrote:

"MakAnaki."

Other videos online captured some of the music stars entraining the audience with their performances.

Watch below:

