A kid and a white man danced hard in a short viral video that people could not stop praising them

The man who tried to outmatch the kid moonwalked while the black kid repeated the move even better

Many people who reacted to the video were entertained by the dance moves and the humour infused in them

One of the kids of @ghettokids_tfug has wowed many people with his skill as he vied with an oyinbo man.

Before the dance started, a lady placed a basin on his head. Another part of the clip has both the man and the kid dancing in sync.

People clapped for the dancers as they performed. Photo source: @ghettokids_tfug

Both moonwalked

While they were displaying their moves, other children sat and watched them. To show that he is also a pro dance, the oyinbo man moonwalked.

The kid stopped him and did his own, the child's moonwalk seemed better than his dance partner.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 likes with tens of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

raquelkharbouch20 said:

"Wow love this."

iashley.h said:

"Ahhhhhhh."

ru_camp_champs said:

"Only Ghetto Kids Manager could make something like THIS happen."

Source: Legit.ng