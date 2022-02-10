The past few months have seen some Nigerian celebrities getting themselves involved in ugly social media scandals

Legit.ng recently ran an online poll to find out which celebrity scandal came as a huge shock to members of the online community

Participants in the poll selected singer Tiwa Savage while male celebrities Oxlade and Bae U followed closely

Nigerians on social media have witnessed a handful of celebrity dramas in the past few months but some of these scandals stand out from the pack.

Legit NG recently ran a poll on Twitter, in a bid to find out which celebrity scandal came as a huge shock to fans.

Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, Bae U feature in list of most surprising celeb scandals. Photo: @tiwasavage/@oxlade/@isbae_u

Source: Instagram

Participants in the poll were given an opportunity to select from three different entertainers. Tiwa Savage, Bae U and Oxlade were all listed.

Recall that Tiwa’s scandal caused a massive stir after the mother of one’s ‘intimate tape’ managed to surface on social media.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The drama was so much so that Tiwa addressed the issue in public and apologised to those who had been let down.

Skit maker, Bae U, on the other hand, found himself in a pot of soup for requesting to sleep with female talents seeking opportunities with his production company.

For singer, Oxlade, the young man stunned netizens for prominently featuring in several ‘intimate tapes’ that surfaced online. Some of the videos also captured the singer deliberately filming himself unclad.

Tiwa shocked us the most

51.4% of participants in the poll voted Tiwa's as the celebrity scandal that they never saw coming.

The singer was followed closely by Oxlade (30.1%) and Bae U (13.7%). See the full poll result below:

Oxlade drama: Singer Seun Kuti wades in

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Seun Kuti took to his Instagram page with a post berating people who were fascinated with Oxlade's tape.

Seun noted that despite how religious everyone in Nigeria claimed to be, the fascination about sex was surprising.

He added that he is sure people watch inappropriate videos in churches and mosques, and also urged them to stop flooding his timeline with the leaked tape.

Source: Legit.ng