Popular Nigerian singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman better known as Oxlade became a viral sensation following an intimate video of him on social media

The video stirred mixed reactions with quite a number of Nigerians and even students hailing the singer

Seun Kuti has expressed dismay over the kind of frenzy that took over social media because of Oxlade's escapade

Nigerian musician, Oxlade sent the internet into a frenzy when a video of him making out with an unidentified lady made the rounds online.

Surprisingly, the video was not greeted with expected backlash as fans were full of praises for the singer.

Seun Kuti calls out hypocrites Photo credit: @bigbirdkuti/@oxladeofficial

Seun Kuti reacts

Popular musician and grandson of late Fela Kuti, Seun took to his Instagram page with a postberating people who were fascinated with Oxlade's tape.

The singer noted that despite how religious everyone in Nigeria claim to be, the fascination about sex is surprising.

He added that he is sure that people watch inappropriate videos in churches and mosques, and also urged them to stop flooding hie timeline with the leaked tape.

"Stop flooding my timeline with someone else’s sex stories Abeg. Y’all are infants. Grow up and face serious ish!! Jeeez. #getthesax"

See the post below:

Reactions

d_rhoyalty:

"Asin I have just been very irritated by the excitement the whole thing is causing ..didn't want to sound wierd if not dem go say u no dey fok."

wedonblow_tv:

"I don't know why these things amuse Nigerians. I'M LITERALLY TIRED "

zenrenlife:

"It's the fact they are unaware of their own hypocrisy plus the convenience of their God washing away sins."

funkylization:

"How this show of shame amuses people is what I dont understand."

Students jubilate over Oxlade's video

Music star, Oxlade, broke the internet after a video of him making out with a lady got leaked online.

While Twitter wass awash with several memes about the singer and his ordeal, some group of young people reported to be UNILAG students reacted hilariously to the uncensored video.

The students got the news of the leaked tape in the night and they chanted the singer's name from hostel to hostel hailing him for giving them joy.

