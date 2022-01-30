Comedian Isbae U is the hot topic going on social media right now after some ladies opened up to a popular blog about his escapades

These anonymous ladies claim that the skit maker wanted to sleep with them and deployed all tactics before he would agree to feature them in any of his videos

For those who did not want to feature in his skit, Isbae U would be in their DM's sending inappropriate requests

Popualr comedian Isbae U is currently trending on social media after some ladies claimed that he had asked to sleep with them just to be in his interesting skits.

A popular blog had received screenshots of evidence as well as encounters with Isbae from the ladies who dared to speak up.

Skit maker Isbae U trends on Twitter for sex for role

Source: Instagram

Some of these ladies shared screenshots of their conversations with Isbae U especially the moments he asked and begged for inappropriate videos and photos.

Others who went ahead to indulge the comedian also shared video evidence of Isbae U basking in the euphoria of the moment.

See the posts below:

It is however worthy of note that Isbae U is currently in a relationship which is know to all with another skit maker, Kemz Mama aka Mr Macaroni's Mummy Wa.

Nigerians react

blackyemzy:

"Omo this Bae U guy mad gan ooo and the Werey go finish with Alihamdulilah "

mijesty_original:

"Na wa oooo. That means he normally sleep with all those ladies in their skit, rdinary skit fa. If you come dey shoot movie nko?"

jems_aesthetic:

"Our comedian in the mud "

rhude__bwoy:

"But the girls sef dey show am na. I want to believe they decided to shade him cause they couldn’t get money or something off him."

_vee10:

"The girls too are guilty, why are they showing him or giving him any attention if they don't want what he wants too? Clout chasers."

