Comedian Isbae U Called Out As Ladies Claim He Demanded for Sex to Feature Them in His Skits, Nigerians React
Celebrities

Comedian Isbae U Called Out As Ladies Claim He Demanded for Sex to Feature Them in His Skits, Nigerians React

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Comedian Isbae U is the hot topic going on social media right now after some ladies opened up to a popular blog about his escapades
  • These anonymous ladies claim that the skit maker wanted to sleep with them and deployed all tactics before he would agree to feature them in any of his videos
  • For those who did not want to feature in his skit, Isbae U would be in their DM's sending inappropriate requests

Popualr comedian Isbae U is currently trending on social media after some ladies claimed that he had asked to sleep with them just to be in his interesting skits.

A popular blog had received screenshots of evidence as well as encounters with Isbae from the ladies who dared to speak up.

Ladies claim Isbae U asked for sex
Skit maker Isbae U trends on Twitter for sex for role Photo credit: @isbae_u
Some of these ladies shared screenshots of their conversations with Isbae U especially the moments he asked and begged for inappropriate videos and photos.

Others who went ahead to indulge the comedian also shared video evidence of Isbae U basking in the euphoria of the moment.

See the posts below:

It is however worthy of note that Isbae U is currently in a relationship which is know to all with another skit maker, Kemz Mama aka Mr Macaroni's Mummy Wa.

Nigerians react

blackyemzy:

"Omo this Bae U guy mad gan ooo and the Werey go finish with Alihamdulilah "

mijesty_original:

"Na wa oooo. That means he normally sleep with all those ladies in their skit, rdinary skit fa. If you come dey shoot movie nko?"

jems_aesthetic:

"Our comedian in the mud "

rhude__bwoy:

"But the girls sef dey show am na. I want to believe they decided to shade him cause they couldn’t get money or something off him."

_vee10:

"The girls too are guilty, why are they showing him or giving him any attention if they don't want what he wants too? Clout chasers."

Isbae U ends 2021 by buying mansion in Lagos

2021 ended on an interesting note for comedian and skit maker Isbae U who joined the list of proud homeowners in Lagos.

Legit.ng sighted a video of the humour merchant posing for the camera at the balcony of his newly acquired mansion.

Isbae U gave thanks to almighty Allah for making the acquisition possible as a friend captured the priceless moment on camera.

Source: Legit.ng

