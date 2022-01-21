The importance of education in a man's life can never be overemphasized, yes, money and fame are good, they give you a certain level of confidence and popularity but education is better.

Education tends to give one that unfair advantage over others and places one in strategic positions that only the educated ones will be able to benefit from.

In as much as some Nigerians always love the cliche 'School na scam', many others have benefitted from going to school or returning to school after realising its usefulness.

If school is truly a scam, how come do we have people already doing well in their chosen profession go back to school to get more degrees or at least get their first degree?

The above question made Legit.ng takes a look at some of Nigerian Nollywood stars who have at a point in their careers go back to school to study more and acquire higher degrees.

1 Muyideen Oladapo

Popular Yoruba actor, Muyideen Oladapo better known as Lala attained his second degree from the University of Lagos recently.

He penned a passionate about his desire to always achieve greater heights in education despite his fame.

Check out his post below:

2 Abiola Adebayo

Another Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo narrated how she moved from being a secondary school dropout to a graduate and then master's degree.

She shared her emotional story on Instagram, check it out below:

3 Kanayo O Kanayo

Veteran actor, Kanayo O Kanayo attained his law degree at the age of 58, his feat is just a reminder that, it is never too late to go for that degree you so much desire.

4 Eucharia Anunobi

Veteran actress, Eucheria Anu proved to many that she is sure about her belief in Christ. She took to social media to share pictures from her graduation ceremony which took place at the Redeemers International Leadership Academy (RILA).

5 Joke Muyiwa

Another veteran actress, Joke Muyiwa completed her PhD degree.

See the post below:

6 Jaiye Kuti

Actress, Jaiye Kuti also bagged a doctorate degree from a United states university.

See her post below:

7 Helen Paul

Actress and comedian, Helen Paul is currently studying to become a professor after she has bagged her doctorate degree.

Do you still believe school na scam? Maybe you need to have a rethink.

