In as much as a lot of people believed the general saying that education is the key to success, some Nigerian music superstars have given their fans a reason to have a rethink.

The country boasts of some of its biggest stars who have at a point in the pursuance of academic excellence dropped the idea to pursue a career in music and become hugely successful at it.

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the artists who have had their education up to the tertiary level but couldn't conclude it due to different constraints most of which is a thriving music career.

Music stars that dropped out of school. @wizkidayo @olamide @official2baba

Top of the list is 2Baba who sang about it in the lyrics of one of his introductory songs as a solo artist 'just because say I no finish school'. others are Olamide, Wizkid, 9ice, and a host of others.

Check out the list below:

1. 2Baba

2Baba Idibia finished his secondary education at Saint Gabriel secondary school in Benue state, he proceeded to the Institute of management in Enugu where he was studying a national diploma course in business management, he dropped out to pursue his music career.

2. Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy withdrew from Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma in his first year where he was studying business management to pursue a career in music.

3. 9ice

9ice proceeded to study law at the Lagos state university but he shelved the idea for a thriving music career.

4. D'Banj

The Koko master was a student of mechanical engineering at the University of Lagos, he dropped out at 300 level due to constant ASUU strikes. He left Nigeria for the UK to continue his education where he met Don Jazzy and he kicked off his successful music career.

5. Wizkid

Wizkid had two attempts at tertiary education. The singer was a student of Lagos State University. He also went to Leeds City university in Ibadan and after two sessions he left the school to concentrate fully on his music.

6. Olamide

Olamide was a student at Tai Solarin University, Ijebu Ode but he dropped out on the grounds that he couldn't afford the school fees, and he focused fully on his music.

Maybe these guys will have a rethink and return to school just to get their certificate one day. Which other Nigerian music superstar do you know that didn't finish his or her tertiary education? Can you drop out of school to chase a career in music?

