Yoruba actor Muyideen Oladapo has gone one step higher in his quest to attain higher education as he recently graduated from the University of Lagos

The movie star revealed that he has always had a burning passion for attaining greater heights and will not stop until he gets to the peak

Fans and colleagues of the actor have flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages and commendations

Popular actor, Muyideen Oladapo, fondly called Lala has taken to social media to share photos of his graduation ceremony from the University of Lagos.

The movie star expressed gratitude to God who made the feat possible despite fame and other engagements he found himself in.

Fans and colleagues have congratulated actor Lala over the second degree. Photo credit: @lala_dapo

Source: Instagram

Noting that the degree is just a stepping stone, Lala revealed that he will not stop until he attains the highest level of education.

"I am sincerely grateful to the Almighty for this rare privilege. I have always had a burning passion for attaining a greater height in education from my tender age and I thank God I achieved the dream despite fame and other engagements. This is a stepping stone for me to greater achievements because I am not relenting because I want to attain the highest level of education. I am grateful to God for the success of my second-degree education. It took me concerted effort in achieving this because there were lots of distractions, but I bless Allah that it eventually became a success."

Congratulations pour in

officialbisolabadmus:

"Congratulations ❤️"

ronkeoshodioke:

"Congratulations my dear brother."

deleodule_:

"I'm super proud of you Muyeedeen, congratulations and keep soaring like an eagle."

okunnu_1:

"Comgratulations to my able Director,, more achievements by God's grace ❤️❤️"

jumokeodetola:

"Wow! Weldone egbon A big congratulations to you, you are an epitome of hardwork, determination and success. May God answer your silent prayers and wishes.This will be the beginning of greater things."

Folagade Banks bags Bachelor's degree from OAU

Popular skit maker, Abiri-Roland Tobi Folagade aka Folagade Banks shared photos from his last day as a student at Obafemi Awolowo University.

The young man in the series of photos he shared on his Instagram page, showed off his finished project.

Donning a smart blue suit, Banks beamed with smiles and pride befitting of a graduate. He also expressed his gratitude to God.

Source: Legit.ng