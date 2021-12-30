Handsome Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu has left the bachelor's club and he shared evidence on his social media page

The film star recently travelled to his bride's hometown to get married to her according to traditional rites

Ifeanyi seem excited as a video he shared on his Instagram page showed him with big smiles on his face

Congratulations are pouring in for Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Kalu as he recently tied the knot traditionally.

A day after the actor shared a video showing his bride flaunting her engagement ring, the actor shared a photo with his woman in traditional outfits.

Actor Ifeanyi Kalu traditionally marries his lover. Photos: @ifeanyikalu

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied the photo with his woman, Ifeanyi expressed his readiness to get married.

Check out the couple below:

He also shared a video showing the moment he and his friends walked into a tent during his traditional wedding ceremony.

Ifeanyi was spotted smiling as he hugged an elderly man sitting on a chair.

According to the actor, he is ready to get his wife.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

thishalom:

"Congratulations Iffy!!!!"

paschalinealex24:

"Look at my babies."

mikegodson:

"Congratulations my brother."

kennethokolie:

"I'm so happy to see this."

estherene:

"Congratulations Ifeanyi."

kikiomeili:

"Congrats Ifeanyi."

michelledede:

"Yesssssssssss Congratulations."

ejikeasiegbu:

"CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU AND YOURS NWANNEM."

uzee_usman:

"Congratulations baba."

_therealtb1:

"Congratulations bro."

a_yinna:

"Congrats nwanne!"

Actor Yomi Gold remarries

Actor Yomi Gold got married to a younger wife at a secret marriage ceremony. Unlike other celebrities who publicize their marriages before the D-day, Yomi Gold kept things very low-key and only invited guests appeared to be aware of the development.

Yomi decided to give love another chance after the marriage with his former wife, Victoria, did not work out amid the controversies it faced on social media.

Recall that his ex-wife, Victoria and his girlfriend caused drama online during Yomi Gold's 40th birthday as they tried to outshine each other.

Videos from Yomi Gold’s new marriage to a younger lady has now made the rounds online. In another clip circulating online, Yomi was seen spraying his new wife mint naira and dollar notes as they danced on their wedding day.

It was gathered that people were not allowed to take photos at the event but snaps still made it online.

Source: Legit.ng