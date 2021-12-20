Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, is tripping for herself and her baby girl looks as she shared a new beautiful photo

The actress gave a simple caption for the cute photo where she urged her fans to refer to her as a baby

Nigerians have trooped to her page to compliment the actress' new looks and showered her with nice words

Ace Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, is proud of her new body and shape as she stirred massive reactions on social media.

The actress shared a lovely photo of herself on her verified Instagram page and gave it a simple caption complimenting herself.

Eniola Badmus is living the baby girl life. Credit: @eniola_badmus

Eniola who has now slimmed down a bit appeared gorgeous in a beautiful gown that brought out all her beautiful shapes and curves.

She also reminded her followers that she's a baby girl as she stated:

"Don't forget to call me baby."

Check out the beautiful photo below:

Fans hail Eniola

Fans and celebrity colleagues of Eniola Badmus have trooped to her page to commend the beautiful photo, some of them said they will leave Instagram for her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Theibukunoluwa1:

"At this point I am leaving ig for you ahh."

Adeola_hardey:

"Babyyyy with the baddest look."

Sandra_cariel:

"Your weight loss transformation is so awesome."

It_mide_signature:

"Gosh dis dresshow I wish it mine."

Simply_ezinne08:

"Ever since you do this ur surgery we no dey see road for IG again because of ur pictures madam zukwanike."

Gbenga.ogunmakinju:

"If you be my baby girl e better for us."

Atinukenken:

"Pepper dem geng oshey o baby."

4unkiediva:

"Let us drink water drop cup before you kiti kiti kata kata us with beauty."

