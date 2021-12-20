Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo recently took to her social media page to celebrate her friend Olufunmi

The beautiful woman turned a year older and the actress decided to put a smile on her face to show how much she loves her

Iyabo's fans and followers took to her comment section to celebrate her friend while hailing her for the way she celebrates her loved ones

Actress Iyabo Ojo employed the service of a surprise company to help put a smile on the face of her friend Olufunmi who recently turned a year older.

Iyabo shared a photo showing Olufunmi holding a huge bouquet of neatly arranged N1000 notes. Colourful balloons with lovely flowers were also attached to the money gift.

Iyabo Ojo celebrates her friend Olufunmi on her birthday. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

There is no doubt the birthday woman was happy with her gift as she was seen with a big smile on her face while posing for the camera.

The actress declared her love for her friend, stating that it's forever.

Iyabo Ojo's followers celebrate her friend

