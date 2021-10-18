Popular Nollywood veteran, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu recently clocked 61 on October 17 and he took to social media with a post

With a heart full of gratitude, the actor announced his age and expressed the desire to live up to 100 seeing as his mum passed away at 90

Ibu noted that he does not know what will happen when he eventually turns 100 but he wants to leave a history in the country before he dies

Nigerian comic actor, Mr Ibu, was in high spirits on October 17, 2021, when he clocked 61 and he took to his Instagram page with a video.

In the video, he revealed how long he wants to live and the legacy he wants to live behind before his death.

Mr Ibu celebrates 61st birthday Photo credit: @realmribu

Source: Instagram

Mr Ibu at 61

Introducing himself, Ibu expressed surprise that he has lived for 61 years on earth and attributed the feat to God.

He revealed that his mum lived till 90 and he has said that he will live on earth till he clocks 100.

Noting that he does not know what will happen when he clocks 100, the actor revealed that he wants to leave a history in Nigeria before he passes away.

"I do not know what is going to happen when I get to 100 years but I know that I want to leave a history in this country."

Ibu who has been through scary times, then went on to rain good wishes on Nigerians as he prayed that they would excel in their businesses and meet wonderful friends.

Watch the video below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Mr Ibu

mikegodson:

"Big happy birthday uncle."

akpororo:

"Happy birthday legend."

adakarl1:

"Wow! Already 61? Happy birthday Boss."

monalisacode:

"Happiest 61st birthday to Mr Ibu. May our Heavenly Father bless you."

daisy_firecracker:

"Happy birthday legend."

bi_benard:

"Happy Birthday Legend, you will go over 100+ by the divine blessings of God. Thank you for making us laugh so hard growing up."

I never wanted my kids to look like me

Mr Ibu spoke candidly about his physical appearance and how he didn’t want his kids to take after him.

Speaking during an interview in a video posted by Goldmyne TV on Instagram, the movie star admitted that when he had his first child in 1991, he prayed to God not to make his baby look like him.

The comic actor said that he has always been truthful to himself and is aware of his looks and would not want any of his kids to take after him in that aspect.

Source: Legit.ng