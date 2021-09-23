Popular Nigerian veteran actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, has disclosed that he didn’t want his children to look like him

In a recent interview, Mr Ibu admitted that he prayed to God to make his kids look like their mother

Explaining the reason behind his prayer, the comic actor noted that he is aware he is not good looking and doesn’t want his kids to take after him

Veteran Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, recently spoke candidly about his physical appearance and how he didn’t want his kids to take after him.

Speaking during a recent interview in a video posted by Goldmyne TV on Instagram, the movie star admitted that when he had his first child in 1991, he prayed to God not to make his baby look like him.

According to him, he was happy and grateful to God for the birth of his child but wanted him to look like his mother instead.

Speaking further, Ibu noted that the reason behind his strange prayer was that he knew he wasn’t good looking.

The comic actor said that he has always been truthful to himself and is aware of his looks and would not want any of his kids to take after him in that aspect.

In his words:

“I am very truthful to myself, I know that I’m not good looking, so I do not want any of my children to take after me in that aspect.”

Social media users react

A number of the film star’s fans had interesting reactions to Mr Ibu’s disclosure about him not being good looking.

Read a few of their comments below:

Giddyboy007:

“Na u no see d beauty.”

Dcooldoll231:

“Just walk out and see how handsome u will become.”

Interesting.

